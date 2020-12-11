Rudder girls gymnastics team wins College Station meet

Rudder freshman Savannah Hall won the vault, uneven parallel bars and the floor exercise and placed second on the balance beam to win the all-around. Sophomore Mary Fletcher placed fourth on the beam, fifth on the bars and sixth all-around. Sophomore Ellie Crouch placed fourth on the vault, eighth on the floor and eighth all-around. Junior Mykah Duncan finished seventh on the bars and beam, and junior Abbey Ricks finished seventh on the floor.