Rudder girls gymnastics team wins College Station meet

The Rudder girls gymnastics team won the College Station Invitational on Friday at Brazos Valley Gymnastics.
Rudder finished with 111.9 points, while Round Rock placed second at 111.8 and College Station third at 107.45.
Rudder freshman Savannah Hall won the vault, uneven parallel bars and the floor exercise and placed second on the balance beam to win the all-around. Sophomore Mary Fletcher placed fourth on the beam, fifth on the bars and sixth all-around. Sophomore Ellie Crouch placed fourth on the vault, eighth on the floor and eighth all-around. Junior Mykah Duncan finished seventh on the bars and beam, and junior Abbey Ricks finished seventh on the floor.
Rudder is off for the holidays and will open its spring schedule at Round Rock on Jan. 22.
