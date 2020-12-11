 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder girls gymnastics team wins College Station meet
0 comments

Rudder girls gymnastics team wins College Station meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder girls gymnastics team won the College Station Invitational on Friday at Brazos Valley Gymnastics.

Rudder finished with 111.9 points, while Round Rock placed second at 111.8 and College Station third at 107.45.

Rudder freshman Savannah Hall won the vault, uneven parallel bars and the floor exercise and placed second on the balance beam to win the all-around. Sophomore Mary Fletcher placed fourth on the beam, fifth on the bars and sixth all-around. Sophomore Ellie Crouch placed fourth on the vault, eighth on the floor and eighth all-around. Junior Mykah Duncan finished seventh on the bars and beam, and junior Abbey Ricks finished seventh on the floor.

Rudder is off for the holidays and will open its spring schedule at Round Rock on Jan. 22.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert