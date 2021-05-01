Rudder girls gymnastics team places ninth at state meet

EULESS — The Rudder girls gymnastics team placed ninth with 221.175 points at the two-day state meet that ended Friday at Euless Trinity High School.
San Angelo took the team title with 235.525 points, followed by second-place L.D. Bell (231.6) and Rockwall High (231.325) in third. College Station placed 13th with 214.8 points, while A&M Consolidated finished 21st with 70.
The Lady Rangers were led by Savannah Hall who placed as a top 20 finisher in three events. The freshman gymnast placed 18th on all-around with 73.925 points, 16th on the vault (19.225) and 20th on balance beam (18.70). Sophomore Macy Fletcher came in just behind Hall, finishing 21st with 73.6 points on all-around, followed by teammate Hunter Nesmith in 40th (69.6).
College Station’s Irene Benevides-Perez, who finished 19th on the vault (19.125), placed 33rd all-around with 72.325, along with teammates Grace Wolfe (42nd-69.325) and Raven Newton (45th-69.025). A&M Consolidated’s Amaris Sanchez was the lone gymnast for the Lady Tigers and placed 39th all-around with 70 points.
For the boys, Rudder placed 12th with 287.650 points, ahead of College Station in 21st with 92.3 points.
Rudder senior Nicholas Rivera tied for third on all-around with San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos (110.2 points). Rivera finished in the top 10 vault (4th), parallel bars (t5th), floor exercise (5th), still rings (6th) and high bar (t8th).