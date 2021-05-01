Rudder girls gymnastics team places ninth at state meet

EULESS — The Rudder girls gymnastics team placed ninth with 221.175 points at the two-day state meet that ended Friday at Euless Trinity High School.

San Angelo took the team title with 235.525 points, followed by second-place L.D. Bell (231.6) and Rockwall High (231.325) in third. College Station placed 13th with 214.8 points, while A&M Consolidated finished 21st with 70.

The Lady Rangers were led by Savannah Hall who placed as a top 20 finisher in three events. The freshman gymnast placed 18th on all-around with 73.925 points, 16th on the vault (19.225) and 20th on balance beam (18.70). Sophomore Macy Fletcher came in just behind Hall, finishing 21st with 73.6 points on all-around, followed by teammate Hunter Nesmith in 40th (69.6).

College Station’s Irene Benevides-Perez, who finished 19th on the vault (19.125), placed 33rd all-around with 72.325, along with teammates Grace Wolfe (42nd-69.325) and Raven Newton (45th-69.025). A&M Consolidated’s Amaris Sanchez was the lone gymnast for the Lady Tigers and placed 39th all-around with 70 points.

For the boys, Rudder placed 12th with 287.650 points, ahead of College Station in 21st with 92.3 points.