Rudder girls gymnastics team in first place after day one of regional meet

The Rudder girls gymnastics team leads after one day of the Region II championships on Tuesday at the Rangers’ Gymnastics Gym.
Rudder finished with 113.6 points in front of Round Rock (113.55), College Station (111.35), Kingwood (108.7) and Atascocita (106.7).
Rudder is led by freshman Savannah Hall and sophomore Macy Fletcher, who is first and third in all-around competition, respectively. The Lady Rangers will continue the meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
