Rudder girls basketball team wins warm-up game against La Grange 79-40

The Rudder girls basketball team prepped for the playoffs with a 79-40 warm-up victory over La Grange at The Armory on Monday.

The Lady Rangers (19-5, 12-2), who were second in 19-5A, had five score in double figures with Tianna Mathis and Cameron Richards each having 15 points. Rakia Lee and Bryanna Turner both had 13 points and Keaundra Kelly added 10. Rudder will play the third-place finisher in 20-5A next week in bi-district. La Grange (10-5) has clinched the 20-4A title.