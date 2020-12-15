 Skip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team wins fourth straight in district
Rudder girls basketball team wins fourth straight in district

Keaundra Kelly hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points to lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Magnolia West 77-38 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder will play at Katy Pateow at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rudder 77, Magnolia West 38

RUDDER (8-3, 4-1) — Keaundra Kelly 22, Asani McGee 16, Tianna Mathis 16, Bryanna Turner 12, Rakia Lee 6, Cameron Richards 3, D’aira’rynik Gray 2

Magnolia West 6 11 12 9 — 38

Rudder 24 17 18 18 — 77

