Rudder girls basketball team takes care of Fairfield in 72-64 win Monday

Tianna Mathis led the Rudder girls basketball team to a 72-64 win over Fairfield with 20 points on Monday at The Armory. The Rangers (10-3), ranked 12th in Class 5A, had four double-digit playmakers, including Keaundra Kelly and Asani McGee with 15 and Rakia Lee with 12.
Cameron Richards (6) and Bryanna Turner (4) also contributed to the win over the Eagles (7-2) who are ranked third in Class 3A. Rudder will play host to Huntsville at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rudder 72, Fairfield 64
Rudder 22 15 20 15 — 72
Fairfield 18 12 17 17 — 64
RUDDER (10-3) — Tianna Mathis 20, Keaundra Kelly 15, Asani McGee 15, Rakia Lee 12 Cameron Richards 6, Bryanna Turner 4.
Next: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Huntsville.
JV: Rudder 53-50
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!