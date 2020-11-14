Rudder girls basketball team puts away Lamar Fulshear

FULSHEAR — Tianna Mathis scored 14 points, and Cameron Richards had 12 to lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Lamar Fulshear 48-36 on Friday.
Rudder 48, Lamar Fulshear 36
RUDDER (2-1) — Rakia Lee 9, Alexis Austin 1, Tianna Mathis 14, D’aira’rynik Gray 6, Cameron Richards 12, Bre Turner 6.
FULSHEAR — E. Ogbeuire 4, K. Ashman 13, V. Obisike 4, S. Watson 4, L. Dawudi 3, K. Hill 2, C. Hutchinson 4, T. Washington 2.
Rudder 13 12 11 12 — 48
Fulshear 9 5 15 7 — 36
