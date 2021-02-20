Rudder girls basketball team loses to Pflugerville Hendrickson in area playoffs

“I was pretty confident about our game plan,” Hendrickson head coach Norma Sierra said, “[but] early on Rudder was playing an aggressive defense, and we were turning the ball over. I knew once we settled in we’d be a little bit better, so we stuck to our game plan and did what we practiced.”

With the defense in a rhythm, the Lady Rangers began working on their offense. Keaundra Kelly broke an Hendrickson run with a 3-pointer from the right corner and a free throw. Almost a minute later, Asani McGee scored on a fast break after Bryanna Turner stole the ball from Nelson. McGee kept the momentum going with six more points in the second quarter, and Hendrickson needed two late baskets for a 30-24 halftime lead.

“I thought going down by six going in to halftime, we were fortunate,” Shelton said. “I was just trying to convince them to keep doing what we usually do.”

But the Lady Hawks didn’t give Rudder many chances in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior guard Erika Suarez, who finished with a game-high 19 points, went on a solo 9-0 run to start the third quarter and aided in a 7-0 run to end the period with two assists and her third 3-pointer to give the Lady Hawks a commanding 46-28 lead.