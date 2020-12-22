Rudder girls basketball team loses to Huntsville

The Rudder girls basketball team fell short on Tuesday, losing to Huntsville 67-61 at The Armory. After taking a 36-31 lead at halftime, Rudder (10-4) struggled to keep up with Huntsville who scored 23 points in the third quarter in a second half comeback.

The Lady Hornets were led by Aliyah Craft, who had a game-high 18 points, Kenshaya Johnson (16), Janavia Gage (13) and Allyssa Feilder (11) who all had double-digit performances. Leading the Lady Rangers was Asani McGee with 16 points, Keaundra Kelly with 13 and Bryanna Turner with 12. Rudder will return on Dec. 28 to face Madisonville on the road.

Huntsville 67, Rudder 61

RUDDER (10-4) — Asani Mcgee 16, Keaundra Kelly 13, Bryanna Turner 12, Rakea Lee 9, Tianna Mathis 8, Ariel Daniels 2, Ty’ara Webber 1.

HUNTSVILLE — Aliyah Craft 18, Kenshaya Johnson 16, Janavia Gage 13, Allyssa Feilder 11, Tya Rodgers 4, Mahila Twine 4, Aquarius Howard 1.

Rudder 20 16 14 11 — 61

Huntsville 16 15 23 13 — 67

Next: Rudder at Madisonville, 11 a.m. Dec. 28