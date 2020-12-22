Rudder girls basketball team loses to Huntsville

The Rudder girls basketball team fell short on Tuesday, losing to Huntsville 67-61 at The Armory. After taking a 36-31 lead at halftime, Rudder (10-4) struggled to keep up with Huntsville who scored 23 points in the third quarter in a second half comeback.
The Lady Hornets were led by Aliyah Craft, who had a game-high 18 points, Kenshaya Johnson (16), Janavia Gage (13) and Allyssa Feilder (11) who all had double-digit performances. Leading the Lady Rangers was Asani McGee with 16 points, Keaundra Kelly with 13 and Bryanna Turner with 12. Rudder will return on Dec. 28 to face Madisonville on the road.