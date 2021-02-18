Rudder girls basketball team hoping for fast start against Hendrickson in area playoffs

Following its nail-biting Class 5A bi-district victory on Friday, the Rudder girls basketball team will get another tough test in the area round against District 18-5A champion Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Rudder (20-5) was originally scheduled to face ninth-ranked Hendrickson on Thursday as part of a tripleheader with College Station and A&M Consolidated in Hearne. But due to the winter storm, Rudder now will play Hendrickson at 6 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.

The Lady Rangers have advanced to the third round of the playoffs the last two years and started another playoff run with a 45-44 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek last Friday. Now they turn to Hendrickson, which is on a 23-game winning streak that dates back to early November. Hendrickson (22-2) has multiple playmakers, including senior guard 6-foot-1 Zoe Nelson, 5-9 Makayla Ward and 5-11 Sade Franklin.

Rudder head coach John Shelton said his squad hasn’t played a team this stacked with size, making it critical for the Lady Rangers to set the tempo early.