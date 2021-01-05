Rudder girls basketball team holds off late comeback attempt by Waller

The teams again traded buckets. Rudder went back inside for a layup by Rakia Lee off a pass from Bryanna Turner. Waller then took advantage of Rudder missing a one-and-one free throw with Alexis capping a 26-point night with a layup with 31 seconds left to get within 58-55.

Turner calmly hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left after Rudder had missed five straight.

“That was us not focusing and not being as sharp,” Sutton said. “But a little bit of that is to be expected just coming off [Christmas] break.”

A bigger problem was no Shelton. Sutton said it was strange for the players to not see him on the bench.

“At the end of the day they know we do the same things whether he’s there or not,” Sutton said, adding that the players finally relaxed late in the game and finished well.

“It was tough. We just had to play smart,” said Asani McGee, who had 10 points and six rebounds. “I feel like we still play the same. We know what to do. We know he’s watching, so we know what to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rudder had balanced scoring. Lee led the way with 14 points on the strength of hitting 6 of 11 field goals. Mathis added 13 points and several assists. Kelly had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Turner matched McGee’s 10 points.