Rudder girls basketball team holds off late comeback attempt by Waller

The Rudder girls basketball team gave COVID-confined head coach John Shelton something to feel good about, but not before making him sweat through a trying fourth quarter as he watched online.
The Lady Rangers held on for a 60-57 victory over the Waller Lady Bulldogs in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at The Armory.
Rudder, which typically thrives on forcing turnovers, lost six turnovers in less than three minutes to start the fourth quarter. Waller (7-4, 3-2) took advantage by turning those mistakes into a 14-3 run to pull within 54-51 on a three-point play by Aniah Alexis.
“I just think with the turnovers and missing shots, we were just trying to do a little bit too much instead of just going with what naturally was in the flow of the game,” said Rudder assistant coach Reagan Sutton, who ran the team in place of Shelton after he recently tested positive for COVID-19. “[We] were just forcing it a little bit too much, and then they were able to able to finish on everything we turned over.”
Waller had several chances to pull closer, including a couple misses in the lane, but started to struggle as well to score. In a two-and-a-half-minute scoreless stretch, Rudder (12-4, 5-1) missed four free throws and Waller missed a one-and-one situation and the teams twice combined for back-to-back turnovers.
Rudder’s Keundra Kelly finally broke the scoring drought with a layup off a nice pass from Tianna Mathis to give the Lady Rangers a 56-51 lead with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left. Waller’s Savanna Stowers quickly answered with her only bucket of the game.
The teams again traded buckets. Rudder went back inside for a layup by Rakia Lee off a pass from Bryanna Turner. Waller then took advantage of Rudder missing a one-and-one free throw with Alexis capping a 26-point night with a layup with 31 seconds left to get within 58-55.
Turner calmly hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left after Rudder had missed five straight.
“That was us not focusing and not being as sharp,” Sutton said. “But a little bit of that is to be expected just coming off [Christmas] break.”
A bigger problem was no Shelton. Sutton said it was strange for the players to not see him on the bench.
“At the end of the day they know we do the same things whether he’s there or not,” Sutton said, adding that the players finally relaxed late in the game and finished well.
“It was tough. We just had to play smart,” said Asani McGee, who had 10 points and six rebounds. “I feel like we still play the same. We know what to do. We know he’s watching, so we know what to do.”
Rudder had balanced scoring. Lee led the way with 14 points on the strength of hitting 6 of 11 field goals. Mathis added 13 points and several assists. Kelly had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Turner matched McGee’s 10 points.
Waller’s 5-foot-11 Alexis, only a freshman, hit 12 of 19 field goals. Junior power forward Kailyn Peters added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Waller, which used primarily six players, got solid support from its other players to rally from a 17-point deficit and make it a game, which pleased head coach Nekisha Durham.
“It made for an exciting game,” she said.
Rudder started strong, hitting 9 of 13 field goals for a 23-10 lead. Kelly hit a 3-pointer to give Rudder the lead for good after Waller hit a free throw, and Turner ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer as the Lady Rangers hit 4 of 6 from behind the arc.
The Lady Rangers made only 2 of 15 shots in the second quarter, going without a bucket in the last 5:39. Rudder’s shooting touch returned in the third quarter as Mathis and Lee hit 3-pointers in the first minute of play. Rudder hit 7 of 15 field goals in the third quarter as the Lady Rangers cruised to a 51-37 lead. They led by double digits for more than 18 minutes, but it didn’t take Waller long to make it a one-possession game
That’s when the game “got amped up” for Sutton, who was filling in for Shelton for the second time. The other came last year in an 85-43 victory at Brenham when Shelton attended his son’s wedding.
Things could be amped up from the start for Sutton and the Lady Rangers on Friday night when Rudder hosts league-leading College Station. They’ll again be without Shelton, who could return to work as early as Monday.
Rudder 60, Waller 55
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
WALLER (7-4, 3-2) — Ariana Singleton 2-8 1-4 2 2 5; Ya’Shaunti Wilson 3-4 1-4 2 2 7; Aniah Alexis 12-19 2-2 6 3 26; Regina Rout 1-2 3-4 9 3 5; Kailyn Peters 5-14 2-3 10 4 12; Lacy Williams 0-2 0-0 0 0 0; Savannah Stowers 1-3 0-0 1 0 2. TOTALS: 24-52 9-17 30 14 57.
RUDDER (12-4, 6-1) — Rakia Lee 6-11 1-2 2 3 14; Shakira Johnson 0-0 1-2 0 2 1; Bryanna Turner 3-7 3-4 3 2 10; Asani McGee 3-11 4-6 6 4 10; Tianna Mathis 4-5 2-7 2 2 13; D’aira’rynik Gray 0-0 0-0 1 0 0; Cameron Richards 0-4 0-0 3 0 0; Keaundra Kelly 5-12 0-0 11 1 12. TOTALS: 21-50 11-21 28 14 60.
Waller 10 11 16 20 — 57
Rudder 23 8 20 9 — 60
3-pointer shooting: Waller 0-4; Rudder 7-20
Turnovers: Waller 22 for 17 Rudder points; Rudder 21 for 21 Waller points