Rudder girls basketball team holds off A&M Consolidated for 53-52 victory

“We got [Rudder] where we wanted them,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “They were missing free throws, and Rudder never usually misses free throws, so I thought we really had a chance. We almost got a steal at the end with Claire Sisco that could have changed the game, but at the end of the day I’m proud of my girls for battling.”

Consol (7-6, 5-5) put up a fight in the second half, outscoring Rudder 28-22 after going into halftime down 31-24. The Lady Tigers seemed to be clicking and took a 37-35 lead late in the third quarter when Sisco’s rebound led to a Kateria Gooden layup with 2:36 left in the period.

From there, Consol didn’t let Rudder get ahead by more than three points and took a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Cierra Gilbert, who had a game-high 21 points, contributed to the Lady Tigers’ change in pace by scoring 14 points in the second half. She also had six rebounds.

Hines said assistant coach Adrienne Pratcher’s adjustments in the locker room at halftime helped Consol find a rhythm in the second half.

“She broke down the play and told them exactly what we needed to do as far as coming off that high post,” Hines said. “She does a great job with our guards, so we walked through it and we switched the press break and that seemed to work a little better.”