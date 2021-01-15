Rudder girls basketball team holds off A&M Consolidated for 53-52 victory

Rudder’s Asani McGee made an impact on both ends of the court Friday night, but her final point made the ultimate difference.
The No. 21 Rudder girls basketball team showed off its speed and held off a late comeback attempt by A&M Consolidated to earn a 53-52 victory in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.
“Never in all my years coaching have I seem a team play as hard as we did tonight,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “Our kids keep their composure when the other team makes a run and they catch up with us. It’s like they know, ‘Hey, we’re going to pull it out. Someway we’re going to pull it out,’ and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
That composure came in handy Friday.
In her final trip to the free-throw line, McGee made 1 of 2 to give the Lady Rangers (14-5, 8-2) a 53-50 lead with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Just 10 seconds later, Consol’s crowd went wild when Kira Merrell took a clean pass from Sarah Hathorn and hit a jump shot that pulled the Lady Tigers within one.
The final 1:29 included missed shots and steals on both ends but no points. The Lady Tigers fouled Rudder three times over the final 17.4 seconds and sent the Lady Rangers to the charity stripe. Rudder missed the foul shots but played good enough defense to seal the victory.
“We got [Rudder] where we wanted them,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “They were missing free throws, and Rudder never usually misses free throws, so I thought we really had a chance. We almost got a steal at the end with Claire Sisco that could have changed the game, but at the end of the day I’m proud of my girls for battling.”
Consol (7-6, 5-5) put up a fight in the second half, outscoring Rudder 28-22 after going into halftime down 31-24. The Lady Tigers seemed to be clicking and took a 37-35 lead late in the third quarter when Sisco’s rebound led to a Kateria Gooden layup with 2:36 left in the period.
From there, Consol didn’t let Rudder get ahead by more than three points and took a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Cierra Gilbert, who had a game-high 21 points, contributed to the Lady Tigers’ change in pace by scoring 14 points in the second half. She also had six rebounds.
Hines said assistant coach Adrienne Pratcher’s adjustments in the locker room at halftime helped Consol find a rhythm in the second half.
“She broke down the play and told them exactly what we needed to do as far as coming off that high post,” Hines said. “She does a great job with our guards, so we walked through it and we switched the press break and that seemed to work a little better.”
The new press forced Rudder to use its limited bench, something Shelton said caused the tight game.
“The thing about it is they’re playing the whole game pressing,” Shelton said. “How do you press the whole game with five or six kids? [Consol] had to get tired sometime, and we tried to rotate people where they don’t get tired, and that’s exactly what it is. We just don’t have enough substitutes.”
Rudder also played without starting guard Tianna Mathis, who has a pulled muscle. Mathis led the team with 14 points last Friday against College Station. Shelton said Mathis should return next week.
Throughout the challenges, McGee and Rakia Lee were a dynamic duo for the Lady Rangers. They racked up 30 points and used their speed to take control in the second quarter after falling behind 15-11 in the first quarter.
McGee and Lee’s efforts forced Consol to go 2 for 11 from the field in the second quarter, which led to Rudder outscoring the Lady Tigers 20-9 in the period.
“Our defense is so fast that it gives a lot of people problems,” Shelton said. “That’s what we live and die on. Our best offense is our press defense, so we can steal the ball and take off. We don’t like to go slow ... and so far we’ve been pretty successful doing it.”
Hathorn started the second quarter with two free throws, but Rudder quickly came back with three consecutive shots from Bryanna Turner, who found room in Consol’s defense.
Keaundra Kelly hit two free throws, and Lee made a layup to give Rudder a four-point lead with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Consol grabbed a handful of offensive rebounds during the quarter but couldn’t turn them into points.
Rudder then went on a 6-0 run thanks to McGee, who turned two steals from Kelly and Lee into two field goals, while also making two free throws for a 28-20 lead. Consol got a break when Gilbert scored on a putback, but the Lady Rangers got two more trips to the free-throw line to keep the lead at halftime.
Rudder 53, A&M Consolidated 52
RUDDER (14-5, 8-2) — Asani McGee 16, Rakia Lee 14, Bryanna Turner 7, Keaundra Kelly 7, Cameron Richards 6, Ariel Daniels 3.
CONSOL (7-6, 5-5) — Cierra Gilbert 21, Sarah Hathorn 16, Kira Merrell 7, Kateria Gooden 4, Claire Sisco 3, Cami Mosier 1.
Rudder 11 20 8 14 — 53
A&M Consolidated 15 9 16 12 — 52