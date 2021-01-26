Rudder girls basketball team has no trouble with Katy Paetow

Rakia Lee and Asani McGee each scored 11 points, and Cameron Richards added 10 as the Rudder girls basketball team defeated Katy Paetow 62-27 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.
Rudder (17-5, 11-2) built a 35-12 halftime lead and cruised to the victory in the second half.
Rudder 62, Katy Paetow 27
RUDDER (17-5, 11-2) — Rakia Lee 11, Asani McGee 11, Cameron Richards 10, Tianna Mathis 9, Keaundra Kelly 9, D’aira’rynik Gray 6, Bryanna Turner 6.
Katy Paetow 6 6 9 6 — 27
Rudder 17 18 10 17 — 62