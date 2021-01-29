 Skip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team ends district season with win over Waller
Rudder girls basketball team ends district season with win over Waller

WALLER — Rudder’s Asani McGee scored 15 points, while Keaundra Kelly had 14 and Bryanna Turner 13 as the Lady Ranger basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 61-55 victory over Waller on Friday in District 19-5A.

Rudder, which took second place in district, will host La Grange for a playoff warmup game at 6 p.m. Monday at The Armory.

Rudder 61, Waller 55

RUDDER (18-5, 12-2) — Asani McGee 15, Keaundra Kelly 14, Bryanna Turner 13, Tianna Mathis 8, Rakia Lee 5, D’aira’rynik Gray 4, Ariel Daniels 2.

Rudder 18 14 17 12 — 61

Waller 16 16 10 13 

