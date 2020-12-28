 Skip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team beat Madisonville 69-50
MADISONVILLE — The Rudder girls basketball team outscored Madisonville 30-19 in the second half on its way to a 69-50 victory on the road Monday. The Lady Rangers (11-4) were led by three double-digit playmakers in Rakia Lee and Tianna Mathis who each scored 16 points and Keaundra Kelly who had 15.

Rudder 69, Madisonville 50

RUDDER (11-4) — Rakia Lee 16, Tianna Mathis 16, Keaundra Kelly 15, Bryanna Turner 8, Audrianna Allen 5, D’airarynik Gray 4, Asani McGee 4.

Rudder 25 14 11 19 — 69

Madisonville 16 15 12 7 — 50

Next: Waller at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Jan 5.

