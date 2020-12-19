Rudder girls basketball cruise past Paetow Saturday

KATY — Rakia Lee scored 26 points and Asani Mcgee had 18 to lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 77-44 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Rudder (9-3, 5-1) will host Fairfield in a nondistrict game at 12:30 p.m. Monday at The Armory.
Rudder 77, Katy Paetow 44
RUDDER — Rakia Lee 26, Asani Mcgee 18, Cameron Richards 12, Bryanna Turner 9, Keaundra Kelly 4, Tianna Mathis 4, D’airarynik Gray 4.
Rudder 24 16 17 20 — 77
Katy Paetow 11 11 11 11 — 44
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!