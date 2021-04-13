Rudder girls basketball coach Shelton to retire

“I still want to do something helping kids,” Shelton said. “I enjoy working with kids and I want to continue to do that some way, somehow.”

Shelton would love to be replaced by someone with ties to the program, adding that he told Bryan Independent School District athletic director Janice Williamson he’d pass on the names of candidates who would be a good fit.

Shelton will be missed.

“My first response to him [retiring] was, ‘No, this is not allowed,’” College Station head girls basketball coach Megan Symank said.

“I just have the deepest admiration for Coach Shelton,” Symank said. “When I first came to the Brazos Valley and I was in Snook, he was just opening up Rudder at that time. I was just getting my feet wet, and as a young coach, he really served as a mentor for me. He was always very complimentary when we had our struggling years. He helped you keep pushing on, giving just words of encouragement, that we were doing things the right way.”

Symank has built College Station into a power with the Lady Cougars reaching the state tournament in 2020. College Station’s games with Rudder in recent years have been intense.