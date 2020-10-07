Rudder football team reschedules this week's game with Nacogdoches

The Rudder football team will play Nacogdoches at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan athletics director Janice Williamson said Wednesday afternoon.

Rudder (2-0) had been scheduled to play Waco University, which had to cancel because a player tested positive for COVID-19. Rudder was able to replace University (0-2) with Nacogdoches (1-0), which had been scheduled to play Tyler, but Tyler also had to cancel because of COVID-19.

Bremond’s game at Mart on Friday also has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the District 10-2A Division II game rescheduled for Nov. 6. Bremond had positive COVID-19 cases, which canceled school for the remainder of the week. Bremond also has canceled all extracurricular activities through Saturday, the school posted on its website.

Rudder’s subvarsity teams also have rescheduled their games. The JV will play Magnolia West at 5 p.m. Thursday at Rudder. The freshmen will play at Nacogdoches at 5 p.m. Thursday.