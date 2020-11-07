Rudder football team loses to Montgomery 45-22

Montgomery found the end zone on each of its possessions through the first three quarters to run away with a 45-22 victory over Rudder on Friday in a crucial District 10-5A Division II matchup at Merrill Green Stadium.
By winning, Montgomery (4-2, 2-0) forces Rudder (4-3, 0-3) to win the rest of district play for any hope of making the playoffs.
“It was very much a key game,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “It’s never over. We got Fulshear next week, and we have to go out and beat them, get out of this three-game losing streak and get back on the right streak, turn things around. But now you got to go 3-0 the rest of way.”
Montgomery took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring its first two touchdowns when Rudder appeared to have it stopped. The Bears converted on a third-and-12 and got Rudder to jump offsides on a fourth-and-3 before Adavion Johnson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.
Rudder had Montgomery backed up on a third-and-20 from the Bears’ 11-yard line on the second drive when Jacob Sandegren got behind the Ranger secondary and scored on a 89-yard touchdown pass from Brock Bolfing.
There wasn’t as much drama on the third possession with Bolfing and Sandegren connecting again for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
“We had some times where we had them third-and-long and they made a play,” Ezar said. “That’s when you’ve got to tip your hat to Montgomery. They have a great offensive team and we knew that. We knew we were going to have to score with them like we did last year, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Rudder came from behind to defeat the Bears 56-50 last season but managed just a couple big plays this time around.
Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar found Keithron Lee for 30 yards, Marcus Diles for 14 and Lee again for 15 on a drive that covered 68 yards and ended with Lee scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Bears answered immediately with a Tre Harden kickoff return to Rudder’s 30 and a 30-yard TD run by Johnson for a 28-7 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lee bettered Harden’s return, going 80 yards for a touchdown. EJ Ezar had to ad lib to find Jeremiah Johnson on the two-point conversion pass and pull the Rangers within 28-15.
The Bears converted on two third downs on the ensuing drive, and Jalen Washington capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run to put Montgomery up 35-15.
Rudder, knowing it would get the ball at the opening of the second half, drove to the Bears’ 18 late in the second quarter. But after two Ranger penalties, Bears linebacker Leslie Williams intercepted a pass on a third-and-13 with 32 seconds remaining in the half.
“It was a tough game tonight,” Eric Ezar said. “I don’t think we played very well in the first half. Our kids didn’t quit. I was proud of that. They played all the way to the end.”
In the third quarter, Bolfing twice found Harden in the corner of the end zone on TD passes of 30 and 33 yards. The first came after the Bears converted a fourth-and-1, and the second was on a first-and-20. Bolfing completed all six of his second-half passes and finished 13-of-15 passing for 244 yards overall.
Meanwhile, Rudder struggled on offense, gaining only 46 yards on the ground and 212 total yards. The Rangers entered the game averaging 41 points a contest.
“We didn’t play very good on offense, and we just have to go back to the drawing board,” Eric Ezar said. “You have to give Montgomery credit.”
Rudder’s lone touchdown of the second half came on offense but it was through a fumble recovery. Montgomery’s Kyler Wilson intercepted a pass near the goal line, but during the return, Rudder’s DJ Wallace pulled the ball away and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown. Wallace ran 24 yards on three carries during the drive which went from the Rudder 31 to the Bears’ 17 before Wilson’s interception.
Rudder’s first defensive stop came on the next drive. CJ Nash recovered a fumble at the Bears’ 29 and returned it into Montgomery territory, where he fumbled. Jeremiah Johnson fought for and claimed the second fumble recovery, but the Rangers lost 40 yards of field position because of a block in the back penalty not long after Nash started his run.
