Rudder football team loses to Montgomery 45-22

Montgomery found the end zone on each of its possessions through the first three quarters to run away with a 45-22 victory over Rudder on Friday in a crucial District 10-5A Division II matchup at Merrill Green Stadium.

By winning, Montgomery (4-2, 2-0) forces Rudder (4-3, 0-3) to win the rest of district play for any hope of making the playoffs.

“It was very much a key game,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “It’s never over. We got Fulshear next week, and we have to go out and beat them, get out of this three-game losing streak and get back on the right streak, turn things around. But now you got to go 3-0 the rest of way.”

Montgomery took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring its first two touchdowns when Rudder appeared to have it stopped. The Bears converted on a third-and-12 and got Rudder to jump offsides on a fourth-and-3 before Adavion Johnson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.

Rudder had Montgomery backed up on a third-and-20 from the Bears’ 11-yard line on the second drive when Jacob Sandegren got behind the Ranger secondary and scored on a 89-yard touchdown pass from Brock Bolfing.

There wasn’t as much drama on the third possession with Bolfing and Sandegren connecting again for an 11-yard touchdown pass.