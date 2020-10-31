Rudder football team falls to Montgomery Lake Creek 61-25

The two-point pass attempt failed and Rudder trailed 21-12 at halftime.

But the Rangers couldn’t grab any momentum from it in the second half as Lake Creek came out of the break scoring almost at will. Lions quarterback Ty Sexton was a perfect 11-for-11 passing in the second half, and Lake Creek scored on each of its first six possessions in the final two quarters.

Rudder had answers for some of those scores with Ezar twice scoring on the ground in the third quarter, the second of which cut Lake Creek’s lead to 33-25 with 3:20 remaining in the period. But that was the last time the Rangers found the end zone.

Dayeton Sweeting capped a brief Lake Creek drive with a 35-yard TD catch with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. After Rudder turned it over on downs deep in its own territory, Sweeting pulled in a 27-yard TD pass from Sexton for a 47-25 lead with 20 seconds left in the period.

The Lions tacked on two more scores in the fourth, including a 41-yard TD run by Sweeting to pull away.