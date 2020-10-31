Rudder football team falls to Montgomery Lake Creek 61-25

MONTGOMERY — The Rudder football team failed to take advantage of momentum-shifting scores and couldn’t sustain its flashes of success to get past Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
The Rangers stayed in the hunt for much of the contest before a 14-point swing in the last minute of the third quarter helped the Lions pull away to a 61-25 victory in District 10-5A Division II play.
Quarterback EJ Ezar and receivers Keithron Lee and Marcus Diles showed what Rudder is capable of when the offense is in sync, but Lake Creek’s disruptive pass rush and a number of dropped passes kept the Rangers from finding a consistent rhythm.
“It was everything,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “We dropped some balls, took some bad passes, didn’t block well. That’s just what happens when you don’t play well. We didn’t play well tonight.”
Some of those highlight passes helped Rudder (4-2, 0-2) keep the Lions (5-1, 2-0) within reach at halftime after giving up a long touchdown pass that gave Lake Creek a 21-6 lead late in the second quarter.
After a 22-yard catch by Lee, the Rangers were helped by a penalty on Lake Creek for a late hit. Then a 7-yard toss to Michael Lister and a 12-yard pass to Diles set up Ezar’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Diles with 52 seconds left in the first half.
The two-point pass attempt failed and Rudder trailed 21-12 at halftime.
But the Rangers couldn’t grab any momentum from it in the second half as Lake Creek came out of the break scoring almost at will. Lions quarterback Ty Sexton was a perfect 11-for-11 passing in the second half, and Lake Creek scored on each of its first six possessions in the final two quarters.
Rudder had answers for some of those scores with Ezar twice scoring on the ground in the third quarter, the second of which cut Lake Creek’s lead to 33-25 with 3:20 remaining in the period. But that was the last time the Rangers found the end zone.
Dayeton Sweeting capped a brief Lake Creek drive with a 35-yard TD catch with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. After Rudder turned it over on downs deep in its own territory, Sweeting pulled in a 27-yard TD pass from Sexton for a 47-25 lead with 20 seconds left in the period.
The Lions tacked on two more scores in the fourth, including a 41-yard TD run by Sweeting to pull away.
Much like the Rangers’ offense showing what its capable of in flashes, the Rudder defense also had its moments. Its biggest moment came early in the second quarter when a Sexton pass was tipped at the line and defensive lineman CJ Nash pulled the ball down before running 60 yards for a touchdown.
“Our defensive played well at times,” Eric Ezar said. “They got some stops. But offensively we didn’t do the stuff we needed to do. The defense did get a defensive score and we’re proud of that but we just didn’t get enough to get it done tonight.”
The momentum from Nash’s score was short lived as Lake Creek quickly answered with two Sexton touchdown passes, the first a 28-yard throw to Sam Lee and the second a 60-yard throw aided by the slick moves of Sweeting.
The scores quickly pushed the Lions lead to 21-6 before Rudder salvaged the half at the end.
“Our kids this year have shot themselves in the foot and they kind of let teams back in it and hang their head,” Lake Creek coach Pat Kennedy said. “This time we kept rebounding and went down and scored and it changed the momentum a little bit.”
Sweeting finished with seven catches for 163 yards while Sexton completed 18 of 27 passes for 332 yards. Justin Freeney quietly racked up 150 rushing yards and three scores on 25 carries.
Ezar threw for 224 yards but drops and frantic scrambles under pressure dinged his completions as he was 19-of-47 with two interceptions. Diles had 132 yards on seven catches and Lee had 68 yards on eight catches.
Rudder will continue its search for its first district win of the season next week when it hosts Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium.
