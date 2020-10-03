Rudder defense backs offense with key stop in wild victory over Pflugerville Weiss

“They never stopped us. Our kids on offense played unbelievable,” Ezar said. “I don’t even know what the stats are, and I’m kind of curious to see, but between Keithron and EJ ... I don’t even know. It was crazy. It was a great game.”

Lee had 12 catches for 278 yards and four TDs and 91 rushing yards and two more scores on 12 carries. EJ Ezar threw for 426 yards and ran for 167 yards and a TD. Rudder’s DJ Wallace added 93 yards on 14 carries, and Marcus Diles caught four passes for 82 yards and a TD.

The Rangers scored almost four minutes into the first quarter on a 4-yard EJ Ezar run. Rudder scored again in its next possession on EJ Ezar’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Lee for a 14-7 lead.

Rudder carried its momentum into the second quarter and took a 14-point lead after EJ Ezar found a wide open Lee, who beat two defenders for a 33-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-8.

Weiss cut its deficit to 21-14 when Bradfield found Devin Cross in the end zone on a 28-yard touchdown pass.