Rudder defeats Fulshear 35-14 for first district victory of season

FULSHEAR — Three different Rangers scored in the first quarter, and the Rudder football team used the fast start to earn its first district victory of the season, beating Lamar Fulshear 35-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play.

Rudder’s EJ Ezar threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Milton Mooring early in the first quarter. Montavain Reed added a 3-yard TD run less than three minutes later, and Keithron Lee scored the first of his two TDs on a 17-yard run to give Rudder a 21-0 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.

Fulshear (4-3, 0-3) cut into Rudder’s lead late in the first half when Hayden Graham scored on a 1-yard run and added the two-point conversion run, but the Rangers (5-3, 1-3) didn’t let the Chargers build on their comeback attempt.

Defense played a big role for Rudder as the Ranger defenders had four interceptions and two sacks. Rudder also recovered a Fulshear fumble on a kickoff return.

The Rangers built on their lead midway through the second half. Ezar scored on a 4-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Lee added a 22-yard TD run and Desnick Williams ran in the conversion for a 35-8 lead with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.