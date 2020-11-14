 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder defeats Fulshear 35-14 for first district victory of season
0 comments

Rudder defeats Fulshear 35-14 for first district victory of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FULSHEAR — Three different Rangers scored in the first quarter, and the Rudder football team used the fast start to earn its first district victory of the season, beating Lamar Fulshear 35-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play.

Rudder’s EJ Ezar threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Milton Mooring early in the first quarter. Montavain Reed added a 3-yard TD run less than three minutes later, and Keithron Lee scored the first of his two TDs on a 17-yard run to give Rudder a 21-0 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.

Fulshear (4-3, 0-3) cut into Rudder’s lead late in the first half when Hayden Graham scored on a 1-yard run and added the two-point conversion run, but the Rangers (5-3, 1-3) didn’t let the Chargers build on their comeback attempt.

Defense played a big role for Rudder as the Ranger defenders had four interceptions and two sacks. Rudder also recovered a Fulshear fumble on a kickoff return.

The Rangers built on their lead midway through the second half. Ezar scored on a 4-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Lee added a 22-yard TD run and Desnick Williams ran in the conversion for a 35-8 lead with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.

Ezar completed 22 of 33 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Mooring caught seven passes for 46 yards and a TD, and Marcus Diles caught six passes for 107 yards. Lee ran for 96 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Reed had 28 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Fulshear quarterback Jackson Edge completed 14 of 29 passes for 121 yards with four interceptions. He scored the game’s last TD on a 5-yard run with 6:38 left.

Rudder is off next week and will host A&M Consolidated (6-2, 2-2) on Nov. 27. Fulshear will play at Consol next week.

Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert