Rudder defeats Fulshear 35-14 for first district victory of season

FULSHEAR — Three different Rangers scored in the first quarter, and the Rudder football team used the fast start to earn its first district victory of the season, beating Lamar Fulshear 35-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play.
Rudder’s EJ Ezar threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Milton Mooring early in the first quarter. Montavain Reed added a 3-yard TD run less than three minutes later, and Keithron Lee scored the first of his two TDs on a 17-yard run to give Rudder a 21-0 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Fulshear (4-3, 0-3) cut into Rudder’s lead late in the first half when Hayden Graham scored on a 1-yard run and added the two-point conversion run, but the Rangers (5-3, 1-3) didn’t let the Chargers build on their comeback attempt.
Defense played a big role for Rudder as the Ranger defenders had four interceptions and two sacks. Rudder also recovered a Fulshear fumble on a kickoff return.
The Rangers built on their lead midway through the second half. Ezar scored on a 4-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Lee added a 22-yard TD run and Desnick Williams ran in the conversion for a 35-8 lead with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Ezar completed 22 of 33 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Mooring caught seven passes for 46 yards and a TD, and Marcus Diles caught six passes for 107 yards. Lee ran for 96 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Reed had 28 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Fulshear quarterback Jackson Edge completed 14 of 29 passes for 121 yards with four interceptions. He scored the game’s last TD on a 5-yard run with 6:38 left.
Rudder is off next week and will host A&M Consolidated (6-2, 2-2) on Nov. 27. Fulshear will play at Consol next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!