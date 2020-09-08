Rudder, Bryan, College Station, A&M Consolidated volleyball teams return to practice

Bryan-College Station’s Class 6A and 5A volleyball teams made the most of skill-specific workouts this summer and are more prepared then ever entering the 2020 season.
The University Interscholastic League pushed back the start of the season for bigger schools in July, making Monday the first day of practice for football and volleyball teams across the state. Volleyball scrimmages will begin Friday with the regular season starting Sept. 15.
In what would normally be a quick turnaround for teams, players and coaches aren’t changing much of their routine from the summer to the fall. Skill-specific workouts allowed teams one hour of practice in addition to one hour of strength and conditioning per day starting in June. Then starting Aug. 3, players were allowed two hours of skill-specific training Monday through Friday, which put teams back on a normal schedule and gave then more time to prepare for the delayed season.
“The oddest part honestly is being around school for the first two or three weeks and not being gone at tournaments,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “It’s been the biggest change probably. It’s been a lot more relaxed I guess you would say, because it hasn’t been that fast pace that we normally have”
Rudder will scrimmage against Montgomery on Friday at The Armory then will travel to Bastrop on Saturday to scrimmage three teams. The Lady Rangers will open their season on Sept. 15 against Cleveland in Huntsville.
Pence said that despite the changes to the season, her players are adapting well and have great chemistry. The Lady Rangers will look to lean on several veterans, including libero Gracie Menchaca, outside hitter Neeley Rutledge and middle hitter Asani McGee.
Bryan will go on the road to face Lake Creek, Willis and Conroe in scrimmages on Friday and will host College Station, The Woodlands and Waller on Saturday at Viking Gym. Bryan will open the regular season with a doubleheader against Waller and Montgomery on Sept. 15 in Waller.
Bryan lost program record-holder CoCo Gillett to graduation and will have new coach Stephanie March-Smith at the helm this year. March-Smith started at Bryan in February and said the team is more than ready to compete after getting physically stronger and working as a unit this offseason.
“This is a brand new team compared to last year, so they’re really having to understand that drive and know that it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you still have to have that mentality of, ‘I have to work for every point consistently,’” March-Smith said.
Bryan ISD will allow crowds of 50% capacity with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including social distancing and wearing masks in the stands and on the sidelines. Tickets will be sold online during the season, but fans will not be allowed to attend scrimmages later this week. College Station ISD also will follow the 50% capacity rule this season and will screen everyone who comes to the games by taking their temperature and asking coronavirus-related questions.
College Station will scrimmage Houston Memorial, Clear Creek and Langham Creek on Friday at Memorial before participating in a four-game scrimmage at Bryan on Saturday. The Lady Cougars will kick off the regular season on Sept. 15 against Bellaire Episcopal at Cougar Gym.
Head coach Kacie Street said the Lady Cougars expect to lean on defense this year and, despite losing key starters Bri Warren and Kate Georgiades, the team is returning experienced players who bring a lot of intensity.
“We’ve been able to see all the athletes for quite some time, but it is just the feeling that now we are ready for match play,” Street said. “It’s almost the most prepared I think we’ve ever been starting into the first week. We are really scrappy this year, and that’s exciting that they can create plays out of something that you think [isn’t there].”
A&M Consolidated will host Huntsville and Caney Creek at Tiger Gym for scrimmages Friday before opening the regular season against Cypress Ranch at home on Sept. 15.
Consol head coach Colten Conner has five returning seniors after losing five to graduation and said his team got a chance to understand its strengths and weakness on the court this summer. The Lady Tigers will be led by senior middle blocker Cierra Gilbert and outside hitter Jordyn English and will put a big emphasis on improving their service receive early in the season.
“I want to see our serve-receive team step up tremendously, and they’ve done a good job in practice,” Conner said. “It’s come a long ways. I think that’s going to be the big goal I’m going to set on them this weekend is how well can we pass.”
