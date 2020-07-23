It’s a bittersweet weekend for Rudder’s Kade Danford and Bryan’s Caleb Murski. They qualified for the Texas High School Bass Association’s state tournament, but the two-day event on Lake Belton was canceled earlier this month because of the coronavirus.
Danford and Murski qualified by catching three fish weighing 7.78 pounds at the Houston/Hill Country Regional on June 13 on Lake Sam Rayburn to place 30th. Waller’s Will Emmert and Broxson Daigle won the 117-team event with 14.34 pounds.
More than 1,000 teams qualified from the state’s nine divisions which include Central, West, East, North Texas, Northeast, Hill Country, Metroplex, Bayou City and Houston.
It’s a tough way for the season to end, but a positive for the Bryan team is that both are juniors, said Bryan school district assistant Darren Nobles, who is the fishing team’s advisor.
Danford and Murski will have a chance next year to be four-time state qualifiers. They won the Houston Regional title last year on Lake Somerville as sophomores with 20.48 pounds, earning a pair of $2,500 scholarships. Danford and Murski’s effort helped Bryan win the 2019 regional team title.
“They are dedicated,” Nobles said. “They are totally dedicated to their craft. They fish every chance they get. They even practice when they are not on the water.”
The team captains also receive great support from their families, Nobles said.
Anderson-Shiro’s Keith Bradford and Colton Wichman finished fourth at regionals with 12.04 pounds.
The Brazos Valley had several other finishers at regionals: seventh, Braden Gaertner-Tucker Saunders, Brenham, 11.34; 14th, Logan Schwartz-Clayton Schwartz, Brenham, 8.91; 27th, Luke Bennett-Chase Sodolak, College Station Anglers, 8.01; 28th, Ian Cales-Hayden Hupe, Brenham, 7.81; 37th, Wyatt Marek-Jonathan Richie, Anderson-Shiro, 7.05; 45th, Travis-Sallach-James Bailey, Brenham, 6.50; 49th, Jeffrey Bradford-Matthew Owen, Anderson-Shiro, 6.35; 64th, Colton Jaster-Brayden Derkowski, Brenham, 5.70; 70th, Ty Cheatham-Hunter Scott, Anderson-Shiro, 5.39.
•
NOTES — Bryan competed in five tournaments last season. ... The state tournament was originally scheduled for May 9-10 but pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake Belton is located in Bell County, which has had low COVID-19 numbers, but local health officials and the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) were concerned about contestants coming to the event from hot spots and canceled it, Nobles said. “We’ve taken a deep look at everything,” THSBA president Tim Haugh said on the organization’s Facebook page. “COVID cases on the rise. Two-thirds of our qualifying teams coming from COVID hotspots in DFW and Houston. Uncertainty daily. With all of that, our board has made the hard decision to cancel state and the [Angler of the Year] challenge. Sole reason for that is looking out for the health and safety of our students and boat captains.” ... The tournament would have taken place Saturday and Sunday with registration and practice Friday. ... The Houston division includes teams from Bellville, Cypress Bridgeland, Houston Concordia Lutheran, Cypress Woods, Spring Frassati Catholic, George Ranch, Klein, Klein Collins, Klein Cain, Klein Oak, the Magnolia Bass Dawgs, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Montgomery, Oak Ridge, Sealy, Tomball Memorial and Waller. ... Waller’s Emmert and Daigle each earned $2,500 in scholarship funds and $400 in Lews reels and reel covers by winning regionals. Waller also had the second-place team of Tristan Worchesik and Colton Mundy, who caught a three-fish limit of 12.70 pounds to win $2,000 in scholarship funds, $300 in new Lews light speed stick rods and covers. ... Bryan had three teams at state last year, including Charlie Fisher and Hunter Britten and junior Clayton Wilbanks and senior Elias Chavarria along with Murski and Danford, who weren’t on the same team as freshmen.
