Rudder boys cancel tonight's home game against Magnolia West

The Rudder boys basketball team canceled Friday’s District 19-5A game against Magnolia West at The Armory along with next week’s two games after a player tested positive for COVID-19, Bryan ISD officials said.

The Rangers became the second 19-5A team this week to be quarantined. A&M Consolidated canceled Tuesday night’s game at Magnolia and also canceled its next three games, including Friday night’s home game with Brenham.

Rudder had to postpone Tuesday’s game at Katy Paetow and its home game next Friday with Waller. The Rangers are tentatively scheduled to return to play Feb. 2 at home against College Station. Rudder is working with the district to reschedule its postponed games as did A&M Consolidated.

Rudder (8-10, 4-4) and Consol (5-6, 3-4) are in the running for 19-5A’s last two playoff spots along with Waller (10-7, 5-3) and Magnolia West (6-7, 3-5). Katy Paetow (13-1, 8-0) and Magnolia (13-6, 6-1) are in great shape for the district top playoff spots.

Rudder defeated Brenham 61-46 on the road Tuesday to end a two-game losing streak.