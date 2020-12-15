Rudder boys basketball team wins second straight to open district

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team used a hot first half to set the tone for a 78-49 victory over Magnolia West in District 19-5A play Tuesday.

Kevin Holmes led the Rangers (4-3, 2-0) with 16 points, while Jo Darius Hayward had 15 and JJ Bazy 14. The trio helped Rudder build a 48-24 halftime lead, and the Rangers cruised from there.

Rudder will host Katy Paetow at 4:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory. Paetow is 2-0 in district.

Rudder 78, Magnolia West 49

RUDDER (4-3, 2-0) — Kevin Holmes 16, Jo Darius Hayward 15, JJ Bazy 14, Keithron Lee 10, Landon Heslip 8, Grayson Adams 7, Jeremiah Johnson 6, Deandre Heard 2.

MAGNOLIA WEST (4-3, 1-1) — J. Homer 11, B. Beavers 7, E. Portalis 6, R. Hernandez 5, C. Kelton 5, C. Kelly 5, JP Ellwanger 4, R. Shaeter 4 , J. Scott 2.

Rudder 24 24 18 12 — 78

Magnolia West 10 14 10 15 — 49

JV: Magnolia West won 54-51

Freshman: Magnolia West won 42-34