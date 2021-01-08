Rudder boys basketball team uses press, fast break to defeat College Station

The Cougars (5-8, 0-2) managed to narrow the margin after trailing 28-23 at halftime thanks to a string of offensive rebounds and putbacks. A 6-0 Cougar run in the third quarter closed Rudder’s lead, and the teams opened the fourth quarter tied at 35.

Rudder kicked up the defensive pressure in the fourth, holding College Station to a game-low seven points in the final stanza. Four of Rudder’s 12 points came directly off College Station turnovers. Senior Rudder Jeremiah Johnson helped lead the late charge, scoring six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been really working hard on [defensive pressure] for several weeks here,” Carrabine said. “We think we have pretty decent athletes where we can get out and get to the ball, get to a one-pass situation and make people uncomfortable.”

Both team’s played without key players in Friday’s crosstown matchup. Keithron Lee, who recently committed to play football for Texas, is no longer with the Rudder basketball team, Carrabine said. Three seniors left the College Station team after about the eighth game of the season, according to Sullivan. But the Cougars did add Byron Johnson after the conclusion of the College Station football season.

The roster rollover has created some growing pains for the Cougars.