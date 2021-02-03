 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team rallies past Magnolia West
Rudder boys basketball team rallies past Magnolia West

Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 20 points, and the Ranger boys basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter push to beat Magnolia West 68-63 on Wednesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder led 31-26 at halftime, but West (6-10, 3-8) came back in the third quarter to lead 49-45 heading into the final period. The Rangers (9-11, 5-5) answered with their biggest quarter of the game for the victory.

Rudder will play at Magnolia (15-10, 8-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Rudder 68, Magnolia West 63

MAGNOLIA WEST (6-10, 3-8) — Brandon Beavers 17, Ty Finch 14, Jacob Homer 10, Elijah Poratles 10, JP Ellwanger 7, Ryan Shaefer 3, James Ellwanger 2.

RUDDER (9-11, 5-5) — Kevin Holmes 20, JJ Bazy 12, Kentun King 9, Jermiah Johnson 9, Grayson Adams 8, Jo Darius Hayward 7, Cori Carter 3.

Magnolia West 12 14 23 14 — 63

Rudder 15 16 14 23 — 68

