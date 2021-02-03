Rudder boys basketball team rallies past Magnolia West

Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 20 points, and the Ranger boys basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter push to beat Magnolia West 68-63 on Wednesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.
Rudder led 31-26 at halftime, but West (6-10, 3-8) came back in the third quarter to lead 49-45 heading into the final period. The Rangers (9-11, 5-5) answered with their biggest quarter of the game for the victory.
Rudder will play at Magnolia (15-10, 8-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Rudder 68, Magnolia West 63
MAGNOLIA WEST (6-10, 3-8) — Brandon Beavers 17, Ty Finch 14, Jacob Homer 10, Elijah Poratles 10, JP Ellwanger 7, Ryan Shaefer 3, James Ellwanger 2.
RUDDER (9-11, 5-5) — Kevin Holmes 20, JJ Bazy 12, Kentun King 9, Jermiah Johnson 9, Grayson Adams 8, Jo Darius Hayward 7, Cori Carter 3.