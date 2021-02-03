Rudder boys basketball team rallies past Magnolia West

Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 20 points, and the Ranger boys basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter push to beat Magnolia West 68-63 on Wednesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder led 31-26 at halftime, but West (6-10, 3-8) came back in the third quarter to lead 49-45 heading into the final period. The Rangers (9-11, 5-5) answered with their biggest quarter of the game for the victory.