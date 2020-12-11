Rudder boys basketball team opens district with win over Brenham

Rudder’s Keithron Lee scored a team-high 16 points, and Jo Darius added 14 as the Ranger boys basketball team opened District 19-5A play with a 60-46 victory over Brenham on Tuesday.
JJ Bazy also had 11 points for Rudder (3-3, 1-0). Mauricio Chandler led Brenham (3-6, 0-1) with 11 points.
The Rangers will play at Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rudder 60, Brenham 46
BRENHAM (3-6, 0-1) — Mauricio Chandler 11, Xavier Newsome 8, Shawn Ray 7, Riley Moehlmann 5, Tristan Ray 4, Lane Sparks 4, Danny Evans 3, Dylan Jacobs 3, Dawson Jacobs 1.
RUDDER (3-3, 1-0) — Keithron Lee 16, Jo Darius 14, JJ Bazy 11, Kevin Holmes 8, Grayson Adams 7, Jeremiah Johnson 5.
Brenham 7 12 9 18 — 46
Rudder 16 14 14 16 — 60
JV: Rudder won 47-43
Freshman: Brenham won 71-40
