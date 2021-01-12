Rudder boys basketball team nipped at buzzer by Magnolia

Rudder’s defense settled quickly into handling the fast-paced, ball movement offense Magnolia ran throughout the game. Keeping Bulldog cutters at bay, the Rangers (7-9, 3-3) finished the first quarter tied at 13.

Rudder then took advantage of a Magnolia cold spell in the second quarter, mounting an 8-1 run to start the frame. The Rangers held the Bulldogs to just two field goals in the period and led 29-21 at halftime.

A 10-0 Magnolia run to start the third quarter gave the Bulldogs the lead again midway through the frame. Lindvall netted six points in the period, including four during that initial run.

After maintaining a razor-thin lead through the fourth quarter, the Rangers had the opportunity to put away the game with a 1-and-1 attempt with just seconds remaining and a one-point lead. The miss, followed by two Rudder fouls to give, set up the Bulldogs’ game-winning play at the buzzer.

As the ball fell through the net, the entire Bulldog bench emptied and piled on top of Osborn at the free-throw line in celebration.