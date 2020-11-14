 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team loses season opener on road
MONTGOMERY — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 16 points, and JJ Bazy had 11, but the Rangers couldn’t hold off Montgomery’s late push in a 43-40 loss to open the season Saturday. Rudder led 21-9 at halftime and 33-24 heading into the fourth quarter before Montgomery rallied for the victory.

Montgomery 43, Rudder 40

RUDDER — Kevin Holmes 16, JJ Bazy 11, Grayson Adams 7, Ethan Meaux 4, Landon Heslip 2.

MONTGOMERY — B. Hefner 17, J. Haller 10, M. Moreno 9, B. Haneline 4, C. Tipton 3.

Rudder 5 16 12 7 — 40

Montgomery 7 2 15 19 — 43

JV: Montgomery won 71-38

