Rudder boys basketball team loses district game on road in Waller
WALLER — Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points, and Jo Darius Hayward had 14, but the Rangers fell behind in the first quarter and couldn’t catch Waller in a 60-50 loss Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Rudder will play at College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Waller 60, Rudder 50

RUDDER — Jeremiah Johnson 17, Jo Darius Hayward 14, JJ Bazy 12, Kevin Holmes 6, Grayson Adams 1.

WALLER (7-6, 2-2) — Jackson Mayes 16, Kaiden Robertson 12, Jalon Duncan 12, Ryan Bolton, Jr., 9, CJ Bakongo 6, Braden Lee 2, Quinton Wood 2, Isaiah Napoles 1.

Rudder 9 14 18 9 — 50

Waller 16 14 14 16 — 60

JV: Rudder won 40-39

