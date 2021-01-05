Rudder boys basketball team loses district game on road in Waller

WALLER — Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points, and Jo Darius Hayward had 14, but the Rangers fell behind in the first quarter and couldn’t catch Waller in a 60-50 loss Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Rudder will play at College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Waller 60, Rudder 50
RUDDER — Jeremiah Johnson 17, Jo Darius Hayward 14, JJ Bazy 12, Kevin Holmes 6, Grayson Adams 1.
WALLER (7-6, 2-2) — Jackson Mayes 16, Kaiden Robertson 12, Jalon Duncan 12, Ryan Bolton, Jr., 9, CJ Bakongo 6, Braden Lee 2, Quinton Wood 2, Isaiah Napoles 1.
Rudder 9 14 18 9 — 50
Waller 16 14 14 16 — 60
JV: Rudder won 40-39