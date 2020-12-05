Rudder boys basketball team loses close one at Waco University

WACO — Rudder’s JJ Bazy scored 20 points, and Grayson Adams had 10, but the Rangers couldn’t catch Waco University and lost 52-49 on Saturday in nondistrict boys basketball action.
Rudder (2-3) will host Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Friday to open District 19-5A play.
Waco University 52, Rudder 49
RUDDER (2-3) — JJ Bazy 20, Kevin Holmes 10, Grayson Adams 10, Jo Darius Hayward 7, Landon Heslip 2.
UNIVERSITY (1-3) — Robinson 14, Harris 13, Booker 8, Jones 7, Walker 6, Cashaw 4.
Rudder 13 6 17 13 — 49
Waco University 13 12 11 16 — 52
