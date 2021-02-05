 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team loses at Magnolia
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch Magnolia on Friday, losing 56-38 in District 19-5A play.

Kevin Holmes led Rudder with 10 points.

Connor Lindval had a game-high 29 points for Magnolia (16-10, 9-4).

The Rangers (9-12, 5-6) will play at 21st-ranked and district-leading Katy Paetow (16-1, 11-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Magnolia 56, Rudder 38

RUDDER (9-12, 5-6)— Kevin Holmes 10, Cori Carter 8, Jo Darius Hayward 8, Landian Helsip 7, JJ Bazy 3, Justin Headge 2.

MAGNOLIA (16-10, 9-4) — Connor Lindval 29, Tom Osborn 8, Mason Machado 7, Heston Kelly 5, Austin Murski 4, Colin Jeardoe 3.

Rudder 8 15 8 7 — 38

Magnolia 14 17 14 11 — 56

JV: Rudder won 46-44

