Rudder boys basketball team falls short against Katy Paetow

The Rudder boys basketball team fell just short to Katy Paetow 59-55 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.
Keithron Lee led Rudder (4-4, 2-1) in scoring with 18 points, while Kevin Holmes added 13.
Brian McKnight led Paetow (5-1, 3-0) with 16 points.
Rudder will play at Tomball Memorial in nondistrict play at noon Saturday.
Katy Paetow 59, Rudder 55
KATY PAETOW — Brian McKnight 16, Trevor Frank 15, Jayden McCullough 11, Everett Marlatt 7, Charles Chukwu 5, EJ Roberts 5.
RUDDER — Keithron Lee 18, Kevin Holmes 13, JJ Bazy 7, Kentun King 5, Jo Darius Hayward Hayward 5, Grayson Adams 4, Jeremiah Johnson 3
Katy Paetow 14 16 8 21 — 59
Rudder 10 13 14 18 — 55
JV: Rudder won 49-47
Freshman: Paetow won 80-30
