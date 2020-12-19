 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder boys basketball team falls short against Katy Paetow
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team falls short against Katy Paetow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder boys basketball team fell just short to Katy Paetow 59-55 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Keithron Lee led Rudder (4-4, 2-1) in scoring with 18 points, while Kevin Holmes added 13.

Brian McKnight led Paetow (5-1, 3-0) with 16 points.

Rudder will play at Tomball Memorial in nondistrict play at noon Saturday.

Katy Paetow 59, Rudder 55

KATY PAETOW — Brian McKnight 16, Trevor Frank 15, Jayden McCullough 11, Everett Marlatt 7, Charles Chukwu 5, EJ Roberts 5.

RUDDER — Keithron Lee 18, Kevin Holmes 13, JJ Bazy 7, Kentun King 5, Jo Darius Hayward Hayward 5, Grayson Adams 4, Jeremiah Johnson 3

Katy Paetow 14 16 8 21 — 59

Rudder 10 13 14 18 — 55

JV: Rudder won 49-47

Freshman: Paetow won 80-30

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert