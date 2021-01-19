Rudder boys basketball team earns 19-5A win on road

BRENHAM — Rudder’s Jo Darius Hayward and JJ Bazy each scored 13 points, and the Ranger boys basketball team used a big third quarter to break a halftime tie and cruise to a 61-46 win over Brenham in District 19-5A play.

Tied at 24, Rudder outscored Brenham 25-11 in the third quarter and controlled the game from there.

Shaun Ray led Brenham (5-13, 0-8) with 18 points.

Rudder (8-10, 4-4) will host Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.

Rudder 61, Brenham 46

RUDDER (8-10, 4-4) — Jo Darius Hayward 13, JJ Bazy 13, Grayson Adams 11, Jeremiah Johnson 10, Kevin Holmes 6, Kentun King 3, Cori Carter 2, Ethan Meaux 2, Justin Headge 1.

BRENHAM (5-13, 0-8) — Shaun Ray 18, Benny Ward 9, Xavier Newsome 8, Kaiden Watts 5, Lance Sparks 2, Dawson Jacobs 2, Mauricio Chandler 2.

Rudder 14 10 25 12 — 61

Brenham 17 7 11 11 — 46