Rudder boys basketball team beats Elgin
ELGIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 14 points, and the Rangers held off Elgin down the stretch to win 46-40 on Friday in nondistrict boys basketball action.

Rudder (1-1) will host Bastrop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Armory.

Rudder 46, Elgin 40

RUDDER (1-1) — Kevin Holmes 14, JJ Bazy 8, Jo Darius Hayward 7, Justin Headge 6, Landon Heslip 5, Grayson Adams 4, Ethan Meaux 2.

ELGIN (1-2) — Bo Gary 12, Gregory Aguirre 11, Jacob Sides 9, Adrain James 6, Josh Sides 2.

Rudder 7 8 18 13 — 46

Elgin 2 11 15 12 — 40

JV: Rudder won 65-8

