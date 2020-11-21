Rudder boys basketball team beats Elgin

ELGIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 14 points, and the Rangers held off Elgin down the stretch to win 46-40 on Friday in nondistrict boys basketball action.
Rudder (1-1) will host Bastrop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Armory.
Rudder 46, Elgin 40
RUDDER (1-1) — Kevin Holmes 14, JJ Bazy 8, Jo Darius Hayward 7, Justin Headge 6, Landon Heslip 5, Grayson Adams 4, Ethan Meaux 2.
ELGIN (1-2) — Bo Gary 12, Gregory Aguirre 11, Jacob Sides 9, Adrain James 6, Josh Sides 2.
Rudder 7 8 18 13 — 46
Elgin 2 11 15 12 — 40
JV: Rudder won 65-8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!