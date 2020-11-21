 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team beats Bastrop at home
Rudder boys basketball team beats Bastrop at home

JJ Bazy scored 21 points and Kevin Holmes had 17 to help the Rudder boys basketball team beat Bastrop 75-60 on Saturday in nondistrict play at The Armory.

Grayson Adams added 14 points for Rudder (2-1), while Jodarius Hayward had 12.

Isaac Rodela led Bastrop (1-3) with 19 points.

Rudder will play at Pasadena Memorial at 2 p.m. Monday.

Rudder 75, Bastrop 60

BASTROP (1-3) — Isaac Rodela 19, Noah Tyson 15, Elijah Gonzalez 6, Kevon Willimas 6, Sam Miller 6, Dylan Tyson 4, Luciano Stasulli 4.

RUDDER (2-1) — JJ Bazy 21, Kevin Holmes 17, Grayson Adams 14, Jodarius Hayward 12, Justin Headge 9, Robert McGee 2.

Bastrop 14 13 16 17 — 60

Rudder 18 21 21 15 — 75

JV: Bastrop won 63-48

