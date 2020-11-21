Rudder boys basketball team beats Bastrop at home

JJ Bazy scored 21 points and Kevin Holmes had 17 to help the Rudder boys basketball team beat Bastrop 75-60 on Saturday in nondistrict play at The Armory.
Grayson Adams added 14 points for Rudder (2-1), while Jodarius Hayward had 12.
Isaac Rodela led Bastrop (1-3) with 19 points.
Rudder will play at Pasadena Memorial at 2 p.m. Monday.
Rudder 75, Bastrop 60
BASTROP (1-3) — Isaac Rodela 19, Noah Tyson 15, Elijah Gonzalez 6, Kevon Willimas 6, Sam Miller 6, Dylan Tyson 4, Luciano Stasulli 4.
RUDDER (2-1) — JJ Bazy 21, Kevin Holmes 17, Grayson Adams 14, Jodarius Hayward 12, Justin Headge 9, Robert McGee 2.
Bastrop 14 13 16 17 — 60
Rudder 18 21 21 15 — 75
JV: Bastrop won 63-48
