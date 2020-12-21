Rudder boys basketball come back to beat Madisonville Monday

MADISONVILLE — Rudder’s strong second half lifted it over the Madisonville boys basketball team for a 54-44 win on the road on Monday. JJ Bazy led the Rangers (5-5) with 17 points, followed by Jo Darius Hayward and Jeremiah Johnson with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Rudder was down 26-25 at halftime, but outscored the Mustangs 29-18 in the second half. Rudder will return at Taylor at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Rudder 54, Madisonville 44
Rudder 10 15 16 13 — 54
Madisonville 12 14 13 5 — 44
RUDDER (5-5) — JJ Bazy 17, Jo Darius Hayward 11, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Kevin Holmes 7, Cori Carter 5, Justin Headge 5.
MADISONVILLE (6-4) — Holiday 13, Brooks 11, Whaley 6, Burns 6, Griffin 5, Roundtree 3.
Next: Rudder at Taylor, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
JV: Rudder 66-39
