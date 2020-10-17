Rudder beats Lockhart, remains undefeated at 4-0

After three touchdowns were negated due to penalties, the Rangers finally got on the scoreboard when Ezar hit Lee for a 14-yard TD pass. Rudder recovered the ensuing onside kick and tied the game just one play later on Ezar’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Diles with 11:13 left in the second quarter.

Just when it looked like the Rangers were ready to take control of the game, the Lions dusted off a trick play. Lining up for a punt on fourth-and-5, upback Noah Garcia took the snap and flipped the ball to Jaeden Wendel who ran for 48 yards to the Ranger 3-yard line. Rudder was called for three separate unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that moved the ball just inches from the goal line, and Lockhart’s Diante Jackson quickly turned it into a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Lions back on top 21-14 with 8:29 left in the first half.

Ezar took things upon himself on the next drive, finding pay dirt on a 16-yard quarterback keeper to once again knot the score with 6:38 left before halftime.

Lockhart again took the lead on 32-yard touchdown run from Jackson, but keeping in the crazy theme of the first half, Lee returned the following kickoff 73 yards, setting up his own 11-yard touchdown run on a reverse to tie the score at 28 with 4:49 left in the half.

The Rangers finally seized the lead just a little over three minutes later on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ezar to Lee to go into the locker room up 35-28.