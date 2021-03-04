Rudder baseball team opens Killeen tournament with two wins

KILLEEN — The Rudder baseball team beat Harker Heights 14-1 and Waco 11-1 on Thursday to open play at the Killeen ISD tournament.
Rudder’s Trent Tompkins struck out 11 to earn the win on the mound against Harker Heights, while Chris Benavidez hit two home runs.
Against Waco, Benavidez struck out nine over three innings to earn the win, while Brayton Davis pitched two shutout innings to close out the win. Benavidez hit his third homer of the day, while Juan Martinez had an RBI triple, and Logan Bosley, Tompkins and AJ Hernandez each had a hit and RBI.
