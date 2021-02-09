 Skip to main content
Rudder, A&M Consolidated, College Station girls basketball teams to open playoffs later this week
Rudder, A&M Consolidated, College Station girls basketball teams to open playoffs later this week

The Rudder and A&M Consolidated girls basketball teams will play Class 5A bi-district games Friday.

Rudder will face Montgomery Lake Creek at 7 p.m. in Navasota, and Consol will play New Caney at 6 p.m. at Waller.

Rudder (19-5) placed second in District 19-5A with a 12-2 record, suffering both losses to fourth-ranked College Station. Consol (11-6, 9-5) finished third.

Lake Creek (16-10, 11-3) tied New Caney (17-8, 11-3) for second place in 20-5A and lost a district playoff for seeding 45-37 Tuesday night.

College Station (24-2, 14-0) will play at Caney Creek (10-15, 7-7) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in other bi-district play.

