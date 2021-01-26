 Skip to main content
Ross, Thompson power A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham
Ross, Thompson power A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham

Abby Ross and Bella Thompson each scored a pair of goals to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 4-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

Ross and Lauren Turner also had an assist for the Lady Tigers.

Consol won the JV match 9-0. Eva Purry and Sandy Avila-Martinez each had a hat trick for Consol, while Joycelin Finch, Camryn Capek and Sofia Crisitiello each scored a goal. Oria Ulfrarsdottir had two assists, and Finch, Mariella Ponce, Hazel Schloss and Kayliana Alvarado each had one.

