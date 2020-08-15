Roshauud Paul creates legacy at Bremond, earns player of decade honors

“Their offense involves a lot of downfield balls, a lot of post routes, a lot of go routes,” Paul said. “Everything has an attachment to it. We have the option to turn it into a go, and they throw a lot of go balls. They had the leading receiver in the nation last year. You look at the plays, and they’re there to be made.”

Paul made his decision without making any college visits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for a little over three weeks for workouts and practices with his new team. The virus has complicated his transition to a new team and a new offense.

“It’s been tough,” Paul said. “I’m still learning the offense some, so it’s definitely been a little bit tougher because there’s a lot of protocols and lots of stuff that we can’t do. It’s definitely been a lot different and added a little more stress, but overall it hasn’t been too bad.”

According to a report Monday from Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy, the Sun Belt Conference intends to follow the lead of the Southeastern Conference and hold a season amid the pandemic, even as many conferences — namely the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American — have decided to cancel or postpone their 2020 seasons.