Roshauud Paul creates legacy at Bremond, earns player of decade honors

Roshauud Paul wants the ball in his hands.
It’s for good reason. Paul spent an electrifying three years as Bremond’s starting quarterback, leading the Tigers to three straight Class 2A Division II state championships, amassing an incredible 6,720 yards and 114 touchdowns rushing and 6,229 yards and 78 touchdowns passing.
Bremond’s record when Paul started at quarterback? 47-0. That’s rarefied air, with Kyler Murray’s 43-0 run at Allen coming to mind as one of the few with such a perfect and prolific high school career.
Much like Murray, when Paul had the ball in his hands, something special was bound to happen.
“Roshauud was our Superman,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said.
The titles, the ‘wow’ plays, the pure numbers and his ability to put his team on his back when they needed him most made him a natural selection as the Player of the Decade on The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade High School Football Team.
Paul’s desire to get the ball and make big plays was the main factor in his decision earlier this year to transfer from Texas A&M to Arkansas State, he said.
The three-time all-state quarterback and 2016 Mr. Texas Football was a weapon returning punts for the Aggies, averaging 10.4 yards per return in parts of three seasons with his most notable probably a 43-yard return to set up a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Aggies’ 20-14 overtime victory over No. 13 Kentucky in 2018.
But Paul didn’t see the field much on offense, where he was behind a deep group of talented wide receivers. He caught 22 passes for 257 yards in his first two seasons. He was off to another great start in the return game last year, averaging 13.3 yards on nine returns through four games, when he elected to redshirt the season and preserve a year of eligibility.
“Making that leap from high school to A&M, it was something you really can’t imagine as a kid,” Paul said. “Now that I’ve been through that whole process, I know what I want coming into this program. I already know exactly what I’m looking for.”
Paul should be right at home at Arkansas State, where he will have two seasons of eligibility left after graduating from A&M. The Red Wolves ranked 10th in the nation last season at 312.1 passing yards per game and have a pedigree of high-octane attacks dating back a decade, when rising offensive minds Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin made one-year head coaching stops on the way to bigger jobs.
Arkansas State airs it out, averaging 8.65 yards per attempt last season, and will be able to take advantage of Paul’s top-end speed. There also will be plenty of opportunity to rise up the depth chart as the Red Wolves’ top two receivers, Omar Bayless (1,653 yards, 17 TDs) and former A&M receiver Kirk Merritt (806 yards, 12 TDs), both exhausted their eligibility last season.
“Their offense involves a lot of downfield balls, a lot of post routes, a lot of go routes,” Paul said. “Everything has an attachment to it. We have the option to turn it into a go, and they throw a lot of go balls. They had the leading receiver in the nation last year. You look at the plays, and they’re there to be made.”
Paul made his decision without making any college visits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for a little over three weeks for workouts and practices with his new team. The virus has complicated his transition to a new team and a new offense.
“It’s been tough,” Paul said. “I’m still learning the offense some, so it’s definitely been a little bit tougher because there’s a lot of protocols and lots of stuff that we can’t do. It’s definitely been a lot different and added a little more stress, but overall it hasn’t been too bad.”
According to a report Monday from Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy, the Sun Belt Conference intends to follow the lead of the Southeastern Conference and hold a season amid the pandemic, even as many conferences — namely the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American — have decided to cancel or postpone their 2020 seasons.
Regardless of when Paul is allowed to step on the field for Arkansas State, he has the Bremond community — and many across the Brazos Valley — squarely behind him, waiting to see that magic on the field again.
“Hopefully, he’s gonna get to excel,” said Kasowski, who also is The Eagle’s pick for Coach of the Decade. “I think everybody around here is waiting for what we thought was going to happen at A&M, and then hopefully now he’s in to a spot where it’s gonna happen.”
