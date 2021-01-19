Rodney Johnson scores 30 to lead Bryan boys basketball team over Shoemaker

Hines said Bryan’s sudden burst of energy in the second quarter gave it momentum going into halftime. Some defensive changes also rejuvenated the Vikings.

“We tailored our zone back some, and it gave them a couple of 3-pointers, but it allowed us to rebound, because we were already in a good position,” Hines said. “We also went a little bit more [man-to-man defense], so we were a little better in the rebounding when a shot went up.”

But the coach said the changes only worked because the Vikings put in the work. It also helped being able to play Dylan Glover, who spent much of the first half in foul trouble.

“Most importantly, the guys just made plays that we weren’t making in the first half,” Hines said. “It helped as well to get Dylan Glover back. It helps with spacing, especially when you have a guy who was on tonight in Rodney, so the double- and triple-teams weren’t as successful in the second half with Dylan out there making plays.”

Glover, in fact, gave Bryan its first lead with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. On the play, Johnson rebounded a miss and made a nice pass to Glover, whose trey put the Vikings ahead 40-39.