Rodney Johnson scores 30 to lead Bryan boys basketball team over Shoemaker

A three-game road trip can wear out a high school basketball team, especially during district play.
The Bryan boys made the most of their much shorter trip to Viking Gym on Tuesday with a much-needed 80-65 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A play.
The Vikings (14-4, 4-3) bounced back from road losses at Belton and Killeen Ellison to remain undefeated at home and break a fourth-place tie with Shoemaker. Senior Rodney Johnson used his 6-foot-5 stature to score a game-high 30 points and was a big factor in Bryan’s second-half crash on the boards.
“I’m really proud of a lot of guys, but I thought Rodney really took the team on his shoulders and brought home the victory for us tonight,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said.
Shoemaker’s 6-5 senior Herivan Cotto led the team with six points, all on putbacks, during the first quarter as the Grey Wolves finished it leading 20-12. Johnson and CJ Tyler teamed up to score a combined eight points in the quarter, but their efforts were overshadowed as the Grey Wolves took advantage of Bryan’s extended zone defense.
The Vikings picked up the pace to start the second quarter, but Shoemaker (5-12, 3-4) scored on two offensive rebounds and made 3 of 4 free throws for a 27-18 lead.
With 2:42 left in the first half, Chris Maxey drew a foul on an offensive rebound, and although he made just 1 of 2 free throws, it jumped-started Bryan’s offense. Johnson scored on a putback almost 30 seconds later and added a 3-pointer to go with layups from Maxey and Dom Caldwell as the Vikings went on a 9-2 run to get within 39-34 by halftime.
Hines said Bryan’s sudden burst of energy in the second quarter gave it momentum going into halftime. Some defensive changes also rejuvenated the Vikings.
“We tailored our zone back some, and it gave them a couple of 3-pointers, but it allowed us to rebound, because we were already in a good position,” Hines said. “We also went a little bit more [man-to-man defense], so we were a little better in the rebounding when a shot went up.”
But the coach said the changes only worked because the Vikings put in the work. It also helped being able to play Dylan Glover, who spent much of the first half in foul trouble.
“Most importantly, the guys just made plays that we weren’t making in the first half,” Hines said. “It helped as well to get Dylan Glover back. It helps with spacing, especially when you have a guy who was on tonight in Rodney, so the double- and triple-teams weren’t as successful in the second half with Dylan out there making plays.”
Glover, in fact, gave Bryan its first lead with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. On the play, Johnson rebounded a miss and made a nice pass to Glover, whose trey put the Vikings ahead 40-39.
Shoemaker’s Savion Jackson, who finished with 12 points, answered with a 3 to regain the lead, but it didn’t last long. The Vikings went on a 6-2 run that seemingly had the two teams switching roles as Bryan took control of the boards, and the Grey Wolves missed key scoring opportunities. Shoemaker eventually took back the lead for almost two minutes until Johnson, Glover and Tyler worked off the crowd and carried the Vikings on a 19-5 run that bled into the fourth quarter.
“We haven’t lost at home yet. Our fans do a great job of getting our kids going,” Hines said. “I was kind of surprised about the way we started, because I knew the guys were really excited to be back at home after two weeks on the road, and maybe it was just jitters.”
With 2:38 left in the third quarter, Johnson scored on another putback to get Bryan within 53-51 and followed it with a jump shot and 3-pointer to tie the score at 56. Glover then took the reigns, hitting a jumper and a 3-pointer from the left corner to end the third period with Bryan ahead 61-56.
Tyler hit two baskets to start the fourth quarter, and Caldwell extended the lead to 68-58 with a layup that sent the Viking crowd in a frenzy with 4:51 left.
“We did a good job in the fourth quarter rebounding that we didn’t do in the first three quarters, which is why the score shifted,” Hines said. “I think we did a good job all night of limiting the first-shot points. It was all second-chance points or stuff off our turnovers and transitions.”
Johnson came to the sideline after Tyler’s basket holding his left ankle. Johnson eventually returned but didn’t score again.
Shoemaker got a putback from Cotto, but Bryan continued its trend of long scoring runs with 12 straight points. Nic Caraway drew loud cheers as he scored five points in 28 seconds, including a 3-pointer from the right corner. Caldwell made a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw to give Bryan a 76-62 lead. Tyler and Caldwell closed up the final 1:29 going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.
The Vikings will host district leader Harker Heights (11-2, 6-1) at Viking Gym on Friday. Harker Heights beat Belton 69-53 on Tuesday, and the Knights beat the Vikings 73-63 in their first meeting this season.
“They shot like 68% from the field at their place and they got us by 10,” Hines said. “I think there was a moment in that game that we could have turned the corner, and we made a few mistakes that propelled them for the victory. I think it’ll be close, and I’m hoping that we’ll be rested. We have to get Rodney healthy, our fans involved in the game and hopefully we’ll get that one as well because they’re a really tough team. It would be a great win for us.”
Bryan 80, Shoemaker 65
SHOEMAKER (5-12, 3-4) — Herivan Cotto 18, Antwone Gonzales 15, Savion Jackson 12, K’zhani Herrera 8, Javier Arocho 5, Ti’Ajae Owens 5, Lakie Ellison 2.
BRYAN (14-4, 4-3) — Rodney Johnson 30, Dom Caldwell 14, CJ Tyler 12, Nic Caraway 11, Dylan Glover 10, Chris Maxely 3.
Shoemaker 20 19 17 9 — 65
Bryan 12 22 27 19 — 80