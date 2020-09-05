Rockdale 55, Taylor 21

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell passed for 295 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 55-21 victory over Taylor on Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell completed 17 of 18 passes with touchdown passes of 6, 17, 33, 51, and 79 yards. Anthony Dansby caught three of the TD passes, including a 17-yarder for the game’s final score. His 79-yard catch gave Rockdale of District 11-3A Division I a 34-0 lead.
Mitchell added 49 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Rockdale a 41-0 halftime lead. Mitchell started in place of three-year starter Jace Robinson, who broke his leg in last week’s 40-14 victory over La Grange.
Rockdale’s Cam’Ron Valdez rushed for 81 yards on eight carries including 63-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring. Receiver Kesean Raven added seven receptions for 113 yards, including two touchdowns.
Taylor (13-4A-I), which lost its 13th straight game, was led by Bryson Bass who rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Daniel Mendoza added 106 yards rushing 16 carries.
