Rockdale 55, Caldwell 26

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 239 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries to pace a 55-26 victory over Caldwell on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Valdez scored on runs of 1, 6, 45, 43 and 57 yards. The last one gave the Tigers (4-3, 2-1) a 55-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell completed 17 of 22 passes for 273 yards and a TD with one interception. He also ran for 29 yards and two TDs on five carries. Anthony Dansby led the Tigers in receiving with eight catches for 100 yards and a TD.

Overall, Rockdale generated 569 yards and 27 first downs to Caldwell’s 312 yards and 20 first downs.

Caldwell quarterback Ryan Roehling completed 10 of 21 passes for 129 yards and two TDs with one interception. His 20-yard TD pass to Jamar Hewitt tied the score at 14 early in the second quarter, and he later threw a 16-yard TD pass to De’Autre Burns to get the Hornets (2-4, 0-2) within 27-20 before halftime. Rockdale scored 28 unanswered points to put away the game.

Rockdale has an open date next week then will host Academy on Oct. 23. Caldwell plays next Friday at Little River-Academy.