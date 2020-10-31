 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockdale 46, Troy 38
0 comments

Rockdale 46, Troy 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TROY — Kobe Mitchell and Cam’Ron Valdez helped Rockdale build a big lead, and the Tigers withstood a late charge by Troy for a 46-38 victory Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Valdez ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Mitchell completed 7 of 11 passes for an efficient 172 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.

Valdez’s 58-yard TD run followed by Kesean Raven’s 58-yarder and Mitchell’s 11-yard TD pass to Cedd Michel gave Rockdale (6-3, 4-1) a 21-0 lead. Troy cut into Rockdale’s lead twice before halftime and trailed 27-14, but Valdez scored on a 2-yard run and Mitchell hit Raven for a 10-yard TD pass to give the Tigers a 39-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Troy (5-4, 3-2) trimmed Rockdale’s lead to 39-22 early in the fourth quarter on Hunter Martin’s 3-yard TD run and Jace Carr’s conversion run, but Rockdale answered again with a 4-yard TD run from Raven and held from there.

Rockdale will wrap up the regular season next week at home against Lorena, while Troy will play at Academy.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert