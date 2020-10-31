Rockdale 46, Troy 38

TROY — Kobe Mitchell and Cam’Ron Valdez helped Rockdale build a big lead, and the Tigers withstood a late charge by Troy for a 46-38 victory Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.
Valdez ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Mitchell completed 7 of 11 passes for an efficient 172 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.
Valdez’s 58-yard TD run followed by Kesean Raven’s 58-yarder and Mitchell’s 11-yard TD pass to Cedd Michel gave Rockdale (6-3, 4-1) a 21-0 lead. Troy cut into Rockdale’s lead twice before halftime and trailed 27-14, but Valdez scored on a 2-yard run and Mitchell hit Raven for a 10-yard TD pass to give the Tigers a 39-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Troy (5-4, 3-2) trimmed Rockdale’s lead to 39-22 early in the fourth quarter on Hunter Martin’s 3-yard TD run and Jace Carr’s conversion run, but Rockdale answered again with a 4-yard TD run from Raven and held from there.
Rockdale will wrap up the regular season next week at home against Lorena, while Troy will play at Academy.
