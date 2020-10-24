 Skip to main content
Rockdale 44, Academy 13
ROCKDALE — Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Kobe Mitchell threw for 121 yards and three TDs to lead Rockdale past Little River-Academy 44-13 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Tied at 7, Rockdale took the lead for good on Valdez’s 4-yard TD run in the first quarter. Mitchell then hit Kesean Raven on a 22-yard TD pass and scored on an 18-yard run for a 26-7 halftime lead.

Rockdale’s defense opened the second half with a pivotal play when Anthony Dansby returned an interception for a touchdown. Academy’s Jerry Cephus threw a 25-yard TD pass to Trenton Flanagan to cut Rockdale’s lead to 32-13, but the Bumblebees never got closer.

Raven led Rockdale in receiving with two catches for 76 yards and two TDs. Mitchell ran for 65 yards on nine carries, and Cedd Michel had two catches for 19 yards.

Dansby had two interceptions, while Hagen Land and Davioun Scott each had one for the Tigers (5-3, 3-1).

Rockdale will play at Troy next week, while Academy (6-3, 2-3) has a bye.

