Rockdale 42, Cameron 9

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Cam’Ron Valdez rushed for 139 yards on 28 carries to power the Tigers a 42-9 victory over Cameron in the 66th “Battle of the Bell” on Friday night.

Valdez scored on runs of 30 and 39 yards to help Rockdale take a 20-6 lead in the District 11-3A Division I matchup. The Tigers (3-3, 1-1) ended a three-game losing streak by scoring the game’s last 22 points.

Quarterback Kobe Mitchell complemented Valdez by rushing for 52 yards on 15 carries with an 11-yard touchdown run for the second half’s first score and a 28-9 lead. Mitchell also completed 9 of 16 passes for 117 yards, including an 8-yard TD pass to Kesean Raven who had three receptions for 32 yards.

Raven was even bigger on defense, coming up with three interceptions as the Tigers held Cameron to 154 yards. Raven returned his last interception for a touchdown.

Cameron (3-2, 1-1) tied the game at 6 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Pharrell Hemphill, but the only other Yoe score was a 25-yard field goal by Jesse Martinez before halftime.

Rockdale held Cameron quarterback Zane Zeinert to 83 yards on 9-of-24 passing. Zeinert entered the game having thrown for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns.